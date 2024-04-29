Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial set to hire Standard Chartered's head Kusal Roy as unit CEO

Jio Financial set to hire Standard Chartered's head Kusal Roy as unit CEO

Jio Financial Services Ltd has been actively recruiting talent as part of its expansion effort

Kusal Roy, Head - consumer, private and business banking, Standard Chartered Bank, India
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mukesh Amabni’s new financial services company, Jio Finance Ltd., is in talks to appoint Kusal Roy, the current country manager of Standard Chartered Plc India, as the CEO of one of its units, the Economic Times reported on Monday. 

Citing sources privy to the matter, the report claimed that Roy is expected to join Jio Finance Ltd, the non-banking finance arm of Jio Financial Services Ltd, in the coming weeks. They added that once Roy transitions to his new role, Jio Finance will seek regulatory approval for his appointment as CEO.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Jio Financial Services has been actively recruiting talent as part of its expansion efforts. KV Kamath was appointed as non-executive chairman before the firm separated from Reliance Industries, Ambani’s flagship company.

Additionally, Charanjit Attra was hired from State Bank of India to serve as the chief operating officer.

During his four-year tenure at Standard Chartered, Roy held responsibilities across consumer, private, and business banking, as outlined in his LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Jio Financial has forged a partnership with Blackrock Inc for wealth management and brokerage services, as well as collaborating on affordable digital index-related products. 

The company also intends to venture into mutual funds, insurance, and payments businesses, with an application submitted to the Reserve Bank of India to transition from a shadow lender to a core investment company.

In the quarter ending March (Q4FY24), the firm reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore, a 6 per cent increase from Rs 294 crore reported during the December quarter.

Who is Kusal Roy?


Kusal Roy was appointed the head of Standard Chartered Bank India’s retail banking in 2020. He has nearly 30 years of experience in retail banking, payments industry and the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector.

Before joining Standard Chartered Bank, he served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Throughout his career, Roy has occupied senior positions at ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank, and Citibank India.

Roy obtained his Bachelor of Technology (BTech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, and pursued his post-graduation at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Also Read

IPL 2024: DC vs KKR head-to-head, Vizag pitch report and weather forecast

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

Infant food formulated globally, stereotype charges unfortunate: Nestle

PayU invests $5 million in cross-border payments start-up BRISKPE

Tata Motors partners with South Indian Bank for commercial vehicle finance

Govt to take decision on Hindustan Zinc OFS after testing mkt: Mines secy

AU Small Finance Bank eligible for universal banking licence application

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS Web ReportsJio Financial ServicesMukesh AmbaniStandard Chartered BankStandard Chartered

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story