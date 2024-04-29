Home / Companies / News / PayU invests $5 million in cross-border payments start-up BRISKPE

PayU invests $5 million in cross-border payments start-up BRISKPE

BRISKPE will use the funding to improve its product and service offerings, expand its team, and scale its services

PayU (Wikimedia Commons)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prosus-backed fintech major PayU, on Monday, invested $5 million in a seed round in cross-border payments platform BRISKPE.

The Mumbai-based payments firm will use the funding to improve its product and service offerings, expand its team, and scale its services.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“BRISKPE’s alignment with our cross-border payment strategy and focus on compliance highlights a symbiotic partnership. With BRISKPE’s top-notch management team, expertise in digital-first business models and banking systems, we’re excited to actively participate in shaping their future growth,” said Vijay Agicha, chief investment officer, PayU.

Launched in 2023, BRISKPE is led by Chief Executive Sanjay Tripathy and Chief Product and Technology Officer Nilesh Pathak. It provides cross-border payment solutions to businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises.

ALSO READ: PayU receives RBI's in-principle approval for payment aggregator role

“PayU’s investment in BRISKPE reflects our shared vision of transforming global payments for small businesses. This partnership is a major step forward in simplifying cross-border transactions for micro, small, and medium enterprises, allowing them to expand on a global scale,” said Sanjay Tripathy, co-founder and chief executive of BRISKPE.

The cross-border payments platform was one of 30 early-stage financial technology start-ups that participated in PayU’s inaugural accelerator program, inFINity. PayU’s latest funding to the company follows a series of prior investments in the fintech sector.

In 2016, the company acquired Citrus Pay, a payments technology platform, for $130 million in one of the largest merger and acquisition deals that year.

In 2018, it invested $11.5 million in digital credit platform Paysense. In 2019, the company acquired digital payments company Wibmo for $70 million.

In 2020, the financial technology unicorn, along with investors such as Quona Capital and Saama Capital, invested $7 million in wealth-technology firm Fisdom. In 2021, the firm, along with Info Edge Ventures and Google, invested $27.5 million in Series A funding for offline-to-online merchant platform DotPe.


Also Read

Prosus-backed PayU's India playbook: Focus driven by fintech opportunity

PayU's PSP revenue up at $211 mn in H1FY24 on growth in existing merchants

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

PayU gets RBI's in-principle approval to operate as payment aggregator

Tata Motors partners with South Indian Bank for commercial vehicle finance

Govt to take decision on Hindustan Zinc OFS after testing mkt: Mines secy

AU Small Finance Bank eligible for universal banking licence application

Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA nod for generic anti-inflammatory drug

In 6 months, US rejected nearly one-third of MDH's spice-related shipments

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PayUFintech sectorfinancial institutionpayments app

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story