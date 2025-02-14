JioStar to launch JioHotstar, combining JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

The combined media entity of Reliance Industries (RIL) and The Walt Disney Company, JioStar, will launch JioHotstar, the combined streaming platform from Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.

JioHotstar will offer shows, movies, and live sports without requiring a subscription in a single application, with subscription plans starting at Rs 149 for an uninterrupted experience, the company said in a statement. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions, the statement added.

“At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians,” said Kiran Mani, chief executive officer (CEO), digital, JioStar, in a statement. “By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, featuring content from Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount, on the same platform—something almost no other streaming service globally provides, according to the company’s statement.

With this, the combined streaming platform will feature an extensive library of about 3 lakh hours of entertainment content, live sports, and other content segments with more than 5 million users.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment,” said Kevin Vaz, CEO, entertainment, JioStar, in a statement. “The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience-centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovating and elevating storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love.”

The combined app will also offer opportunities for brands and advertisers through its vast audience reach and various ad formats, the statement added.

Apart from this, the new app will be the primary streaming platform for premier tournaments such as International Cricket Council (ICC) events, Indian Premier League, and Women’s Premier League, along with the Indian Street Premier League and developmental matches from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, the platform will offer global sporting events such as the Premier League and Wimbledon, along with domestic leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.

“JioHotstar is revolutionising how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, and innovation,” said Sanjog Gupta, CEO, sports, JioStar.

“We saw this innovation extend beyond sports with the overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres livestream, and we are excited to continue breaking new ground,” he added.

Additionally, the platform will introduce an initiative called Sparks, spotlighting India’s biggest digital creators through innovative and engaging formats, it said in a statement.