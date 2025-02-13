Combination of policies needed to boost SAF production: Boeing's Moran

A government mandate to blend a certain level of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with aviation turbine fuel (ATF) might not work in isolation, and a combination of policies is needed in India to incentivise SAF production and consumption, Brian Moran, chief sustainability officer at Boeing, told Business Standard on Thursday.

In November 2023, the National Biofuels Coordination Committee (NBCC), led by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, established "indicative" targets for blending SAF in ATF. According to the committee, at least 1 per cent SAF should be mixed in ATF by 2027, initially only for international flights. Subsequently, by 2028, this percentage is proposed to escalate to 2 per cent.

Moran stated that Boeing does not plan to invest financially in any SAF production plants in the country but will instead focus on supporting the SAF ecosystem, including the Indian government, in identifying the right policy measures to boost SAF production. SAF is a cleaner fuel made from sources like plants, waste, or used cooking oil, reducing carbon emissions. It works like ATF, but ATF is made from crude oil and releases more pollution. The Indian Oil Corporation had, in June 2023, announced a collaboration with Lanzajet to establish a SAF production facility in Haryana. In January last year, Julien Manhes, head of SAF at Airbus, told the newspaper that the European planemaker is willing to invest in India to accelerate SAF production if the right opportunity arises. Airbus competes with Boeing in the commercial aviation market.

When asked if Boeing has any financial investment plans to boost SAF production, Moran replied on Thursday: "Our money is better used developing new airplanes. The kind of money that we are talking about here (for setting up SAF plants, etc.), there are infrastructure funds and banks that specialise in it. That would not be our first choice. We have different things to offer. We are not going to be investing financially into these projects." He said that oil companies such as Praj Industries and Indian Oil see an opportunity in engaging with the SAF marketplace because aviation is a growing business and there is a growing need for SAF. "They realise that, but they need some supportive policy around them for this to make sense financially... That is where Boeing can help these companies, as we have front-row seats with regulators to see what type of policies are being put in place to incentivise and scale up SAF production," he mentioned.

He said that the current requirement of 1 or 2 per cent blending in India is not a hard law; it is indicative and very small. "It is a good start because it begins the process of talking about SAF in India, but it does not compare to what other countries are doing (where there are clear mandates)," he added. However, this could prove beneficial because India can now analyse the impact of SAF policies around the world and choose the best ones for itself. "There are some policies that have been tried in different countries that may or may not be working yet. India is in a really good position because it can observe and cherry-pick the best of the policies and tailor them as per its realities. As Boeing, we want to be a part of that consultation process of bringing ideas, data, and facts," he noted.