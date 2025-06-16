JLR trims FY26 margin forecast to 5%-7% as US tariffs cast shadow

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover cut its fiscal 2026 earnings before interest and taxes margins forecast to 5 per cent-7 per cent on Monday from 10 per cent earlier, citing uncertainty in the global auto industry as US tariffs loom.
Shares in the company's Indian parent Tata Motors dropped as much as 4.7 per cent in early trade after the announcement.
JLR's EBIT margin forecast was also below its reported margin of 8.5 per cent for the previous fiscal year.
JLR, which gets over a quarter of its sales from the US, had temporarily paused shipments to the country after its President Donald Trump slapped a 25 per cent duty on all foreign-made vehicles sold in the world's second-largest car market.
Tata Motors' ownership of JLR makes it among the most exposed Indian automakers to Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports.
Unlike most of its rivals, including German brands Mercedes- Benz and BMW, JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app