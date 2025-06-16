Home / Companies / News / JLR trims FY26 margin forecast to 5%-7% as US tariffs cast shadow

JLR trims FY26 margin forecast to 5%-7% as US tariffs cast shadow

JLR's EBIT margin forecast was also below its reported margin of 8.5 per cent for the previous fiscal year

jaguar land rover tata jlr
Tata Motors' ownership of JLR makes it among the most exposed Indian automakers to Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover cut its fiscal 2026 earnings before interest and taxes margins forecast to 5 per cent-7 per cent on Monday from 10 per cent earlier, citing uncertainty in the global auto industry as US tariffs loom.

Shares in the company's Indian parent Tata Motors dropped as much as 4.7 per cent in early trade after the announcement.

JLR's EBIT margin forecast was also below its reported margin of 8.5 per cent for the previous fiscal year. 

ALSO READ: JLR aims to double India biz in 3-4 years, expand products, network

JLR, which gets over a quarter of its sales from the US, had temporarily paused shipments to the country after its President Donald Trump slapped a 25 per cent duty on all foreign-made vehicles sold in the world's second-largest car market.

Tata Motors' ownership of JLR makes it among the most exposed Indian automakers to Trump's tariffs on vehicle imports.

Unlike most of its rivals, including German brands Mercedes- Benz and BMW, JLR has no manufacturing presence in the US.

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat plans 1,500 housing units to support Tata's Dholera semicon fab

Premium

Apple vendors cross 20% domestic value addition threshold in India

IndiGo reroutes West Asia flights via Doha amid Iran airspace closure

HBL Engineering bags ₹132.95 cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

Adani-operated Haifa Port unaffected in Iran's missile strike on Israel

Topics :Jaguar Land RoverTrump tariffstrump tariff

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story