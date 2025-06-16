Gujarat plans 1,500 housing units to support Tata's Dholera semicon fab

The Gujarat government is accelerating the development of residential infrastructure in Dholera to support the upcoming ₹91,000 crore semiconductor fabrication plant by the Tata Group . A total of 1,500 serviced apartments are being constructed to accommodate expatriates, Tata employees, and workers from the company’s supplier network and partner ecosystem, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Of the total, about 275 units are reportedly already available, with 250 occupied. Another 225 are nearing completion near the under-construction plant in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). Work has also begun on 1,000 additional units, expected by early 2026, the report said.

The Tata Group has also received a 10-acre land allotment for its own residential development, where it plans to build 530 apartments by mid-2027. Tata Fab to play key role in meeting India's semicon ambitions Dholera is expected to play a key role in India’s goal of building a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, with the Tata fabrication unit projected to create more than 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs. The plant is expected to reach a peak capacity of 50,000 wafers per month, manufacturing components such as power management chips, display drivers, microcontrollers, and chips used in high-performance computing. These are used in sectors including automotive, data storage, wireless communication, and artificial intelligence.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held in March 2024, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the first chip from the Dholera plant is expected by December 2026. Global Tent City under construction near Dholera plant Supporting infrastructure is also in progress. A Global Tent City with international food streets is under construction, alongside plans for a school, hospital, desalination plant, fire station, mall, and hotel. These developments are being executed by private builders on government-auctioned land. Tata recruits global talent to oversee project Tata Electronics has appointed several senior executives with global semiconductor experience. In May, Tim McIntosh, previously with Intel, joined as vice-president and head of operations and manufacturing excellence at Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT). Earlier, KC Ang, former Asia president of GlobalFoundries, was named president and head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing.