Adani-operated Haifa Port unaffected in Iran's missile strike on Israel

The Haifa Port in Israel, operated by the Adani Group, sustained no damage during Iran’s recent missile attack, according to a PTI report.

Iran launched ballistic missiles late Saturday targeting Haifa Port and a nearby oil refinery in retaliation for an earlier Israeli airstrike on Iranian military sites. While shrapnel reportedly landed in the chemical terminal and some projectiles struck the refinery, no injuries were reported.

The Adani-controlled section of the port remained unaffected. A piece of interceptor shrapnel was also found at Kishan West within Haifa Port, but operations continued normally. “There’s eight ships in the port now, cargo operations are normal,” the report added.

Haifa Port, which handles over 30 per cent of Israel's imports, is 70 per cent owned by Adani Ports. Operation Rising Lion On 13 June, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a pre-emptive strike on Iran targeting its nuclear infrastructure. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other areas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Israel launched Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat to our very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat." High-ranking Iranian officials, including Chief of Staff General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander General Hossein Salami, and Iran's Emergency Command head, were reportedly killed in the strikes.