Adani-operated Haifa Port unaffected in Iran's missile strike on Israel

Haifa Port, 70 per cent owned by Adani Ports, was not damaged during Iran's missile strike on Israel, though parts of a refinery and chemical terminal were hit

Israel, Dockyard at Haifa port
The dockyards at Haifa Port beyond city buildings in Haifa, northern Israel. Photograph: Bloomberg
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
The Haifa Port in Israel, operated by the Adani Group, sustained no damage during Iran’s recent missile attack, according to a PTI report.
 
Iran launched ballistic missiles late Saturday targeting Haifa Port and a nearby oil refinery in retaliation for an earlier Israeli airstrike on Iranian military sites. While shrapnel reportedly landed in the chemical terminal and some projectiles struck the refinery, no injuries were reported.
 
The Adani-controlled section of the port remained unaffected. A piece of interceptor shrapnel was also found at Kishan West within Haifa Port, but operations continued normally. “There’s eight ships in the port now, cargo operations are normal,” the report added.
 
Haifa Port, which handles over 30 per cent of Israel’s imports, is 70 per cent owned by Adani Ports. 

Operation Rising Lion

On 13 June, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a pre-emptive strike on Iran targeting its nuclear infrastructure. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other areas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “Israel launched Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat to our very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”
 
High-ranking Iranian officials, including Chief of Staff General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander General Hossein Salami, and Iran’s Emergency Command head, were reportedly killed in the strikes.
 
In response, Iran launched over 100 drones towards Israel and a new wave of missile attacks early Saturday, targeting Israel’s northern region and the Golan Heights. Air-raid sirens were activated and civilians were advised to take shelter.

Nuclear Talks Derailed

On 14 June, following the Israeli strike, Iran declared further negotiations with the United States on its nuclear programme “meaningless.”
 
“You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time allow the Zionist regime to target Iran’s territory,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei in an interview with Tasnim News Agency. 
 

Topics :israelIsrael Iran ConflictAdani GroupPorts

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

