JSW Energy inks power purchase agreements for 1,325 MW renewable projects

This includes 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL)

"PPAs collectively account for 36 per cent of our pipeline capacity and would enable us to fast-track our growth targets of achieving 20 GW capacity before 2030.'', JSW Energy CEO said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
JSW Energy on Wednesday said that it has inked power purchase agreements through its subsidiaries for wind and solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,325 MW.

This includes 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), bringing the total locked-in capacity of the company to 13.6 GW, a company statement said.
 

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said in the statement, "PPAs collectively account for 36 per cent of our pipeline capacity and would enable us to fast-track our growth targets of achieving 20 GW capacity before 2030.''

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

