JSW Energy secures contract from SECI for 230 MW renewable energy supply

JSW Energy on Thursday said its arm received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for supply of 230 MW of power from its renewable energy project.

The energy supply order has been secured by wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy Limited, JSW Energy said, adding that the company received the letter of award following a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Bids were invited for supply of 630 MW of firm and dispatchable power from an inter state transmission system or ISTS-connected renewable energy project SECI-FDRE-IV, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.