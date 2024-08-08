Real estate majors DLF, Macrotech among most valued family businesses

Real estate majors, DLF Ltd., and Macrotech Developers were found to be the most valued real estate family businesses, according to the 2024 Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India's most valuable family businesses research.

Overall, DLF, led by the Rajiv Singh family, found ninth place in the list of 'Top 30 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses'. The Gurugram-based firm is valued at Rs 2,04,500 crore, the most among the real estate family businesses. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the Lodha family's Macrotech Developers is the second most valuable real estate family business in India. Led by Abhishek Lodha, the business possesses a value of Rs 1,12,200 crore. Founded by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the business is ranked 18th in the list of India's most valuable family businesses, according to the research.

Speaking about the industry, Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director, and chief researcher at Hurun India, recognised the further diversification in the industry. "There are already many players like Tata, Mahindra, etc., and more players are expected to enter the industry," he told Business Standard.

Further, the Hiranandani family (Hiranandani Communities), Munot family (Kalpataru), and Shankar family (Brigade Enterprises) are featured in the list of top 20 first-generation families with active second-generation leaders.

Ravi PNC Menon, Abhishek Lodha youngest leaders

According to the research, Sobha's Ravi PNC Menon (42) and Macrotech's Abhishek Lodha (44) are the youngest leaders in the most valuable real estate family businesses.

Besides, 10 companies represented the real estate industry in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India's most valuable real estate family businesses. The overall real estate industry is eighth among the top 10 industries represented in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses.