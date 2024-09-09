JSW Infrastructure approves Rs 2,359 cr capex for capacity expansion

JSW Group firm JSW Infrastructure Limited on Monday said it has approved a capex of Rs 2,359 crore for the capacity expansion at its Jaigarh and Dharamtar Port. As a part of the company's FY2030 growth plan to increase capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing capacity of 170 MTPA, the Board of the respective subsidiary companies has approved a total capacity expansion plan of 36 MTPA (21 MTPA at Dharamtar and 15 MTPA at Jaigarh), a statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The capex plan includes mechanical, civil, and electrical work for the new berths and additional infrastructure like railway siding for Jaigarh Port to boost third-party cargo movement, it added.

According to the statement, the expansion will increase the overall capacity of Jaigarh Port to 70 MTPA from the current 55 MTPA and Dharamtar Port to 55 MTPA from 34 MTPA at present.

This expansion primarily aims to cater to the increased cargo volume of the anchor customer on the back of the proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra, it said.

The expansion at both ports is expected to generate an additional cargo handling volume of approximately 27 MTPA.

Construction at both ports is anticipated to be completed by March 2027.