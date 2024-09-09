Honda Power Pack Energy, Bhago Mobility partner for green fleet services

Honda Power Company on Monday said its subsidiary Honda Power Pack Energy has partnered with sustainable transportation solution provider Bhago Mobility to offer green fleet management services for last-mile delivery in the electric vehicle segment. Under the collaboration, Bhago Mobility will deploy Honda e: Swap-powered electric vehicles at strategic locations in Bangalore and Delhi, benefiting the e-commerce fleets as well as vehicles engaged in passenger mobility, the company said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bhago Mobility will launch 100 vehicles within the next few months of 2024 and aims to reach 10,000 vehicles in the next three years, it said.

Honda Power Pack said that Bhago Mobility's dedicated hubs will provide electric cargo vehicles round the clock. These vehicles with swappable battery packs will be stationed within a 10-km radius of every metro station, it said.

Bhago Mobility's electric cargo vehicles powered by Honda e:Swap's technology offer quick battery swaps resulting in higher levels of reliability and lower downtime for EV fleets, the company said.

"We are marking World EV Day by starting our Honda e: Swap service for Bhago Mobility in Bangalore. We believe this step will not only enhance the seamless delivery solution but also contribute significantly to the city's transition towards a greener future." said Takuya Taniguchi, President and CMD at Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt ltd. (Honda e:Swap).

"Our shared vision for sustainable transportation aligns perfectly with our goal to revolutionize fleet management and last-mile delivery in India...," said Aditya Goyal, founder of Bhago Mobility.