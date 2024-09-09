Mahindra & Mahindra unveils commercial electric four-wheeler 'e-ZEO'

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, on Monday announced the name of its latest electric four-wheeler: e-ZEO.

The ‘e-ZEO’, which stands for ‘Zero Emission Option’, reflects the automaker’s latest electric vehicle (EV) designed to be environmentally sustainable. The announcement of the carmaker’s latest venture coincides with World EV Day which falls on September 9. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MLMML provides a broad selection of last-mile mobility vehicles, encompassing electric, petrol, compressed natural gas (CNG), and diesel power sources. Notable models from the company include the Mahindra Jeeto, a four-wheeled vehicle, the Alfa series of three-wheelers, and the electric-only Zor Grand and Treo ranges.

With the ‘e-ZEO’, Mahindra aims to penetrate the internal combustion engine (ICE)-dominated small commercial vehicle (SCV) category.

The e-ZEO design

The e-ZEO will feature a high-voltage architecture designed for superior energy efficiency, enhanced range, and faster charging times, making it a cost-effective and sustainable option for businesses. The vehicle is expected to play a crucial role in urban logistics and contribute to Mahindra’s broader efforts to accelerate EV adoption in India.

Suman Mishra, MD & CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, “After leading the last-mile electric three-wheeler vehicle space, we are thrilled to unveil the name of our four-wheeler, ‘e-ZEO’, on World EV Day. This aligns with our vision of driving EV adoption in the sub-two-tonne category and transforming urban logistics.”



The official launch of the e-ZEO is scheduled for October 3, 2024, marking Mahindra’s entry into the commercial four-wheeler EV market.



More From This Section

Earlier this year, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it would invest Rs 12,000 crore over the next three years, into its EV unit Mahindra Electric Automobile.

EV sales India

India’s EV market has seen substantial growth, with 156,199 electric vehicles sold in August 2024, reflecting a 22.8 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 127,206 units sold in August 2023. Although sales dipped by 13 per cent compared to July 2024 due to a high base effect and anticipation of festive season offers, August still marked the third-highest monthly sales in 2024, behind March and July.

The top five EV players collectively sold 81,824 units in August, led by Ola Electric with 27,517 vehicles, followed by Bajaj Auto (20,736), TVS Motor (17,613), Ather Energy (10,830), and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility with 5,128 units. In the first eight months of 2024, total EV sales surpassed 1.23 million units, according to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

