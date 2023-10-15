Home / Companies / News / JSW Sports evaluating deals for athletes in range of Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 5 cr

JSW Sports evaluating deals for athletes in range of Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 5 cr

According to sources in the know, Chopra has signed brand sponsorships with Under Armour, Gillette, Noise Lifestyle Tech, Tata AIA, Swiss Tourism, and Limca Sportz

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Neeraj Chopra

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
JSW Sports, the celebrity sports management agency from the JSW Group, is currently evaluating various deals ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore, depending on the stature of the individual athlete and the sponsorship deal's scope.

It also covers deals ranging from product support to influencer campaigns to content partnerships to brand endorsements and appearances.

The agency has also signed Olympic Gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra, and has already closed three to four big endorsement deals for him.

It also handles other athletes, which include Avinash Sable (3000 m steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (5000 m steeplechase), Amoj Jacob, Muhhamed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400 men’s relay) among others.

In the non-Asian Games winners, it has Jemimah Rodrigues (cricket), Shafali Verma (cricket) and Pawan Sehrawat (kabaddi).

"We have already closed three to four big endorsement deals for Neeraj since he is the poster boy of Indian sports right now. Neeraj's annual endorsement range is at Rs 4-5 crore," Divyanshu Singh, chief operating officer of JSW Sports, told Business Standard.

According to sources in the know, Chopra has signed brand sponsorships with Under Armour, Gillette, Noise Lifestyle Tech, Tata AIA, Swiss Tourism, and Limca Sportz.

Sreeshankar Murali (Long Jump) has signed up with Puma, Toyota (Global brand deal), Limca Sportz, while Jemimah Rodrigues (National Women’s Cricket) has signed up with Hyundai, Nike, and Crocs footwear.

Shafali Verma (National Women’s Cricket) has signed up with Ceat, Google, Nike, Hyundai.

Singh explained that one of the biggest challenges with the marketability of Olympic athletes and sports in India has been the lack of awareness. Hence, the agency works closely with brands to give a marketing push to these athletes, who deserve a lot more for their contribution to Indian sport and nation-building.

"We are seeing good traction from categories like sports apparel, nutrition, wearables and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), etc. What's most interesting is to see a lot of first-timers, especially international brands, investing in Olympic Sports Talent," Singh said.

He added, "From a global sponsor, Toyota signing Sreeshankar as a global athlete to Limca Sports partnering with multiple athletes, including Tejaswin Shankar, who created history by clinching India’s first-ever medal in Decathlon since 1974."

At the recently concluded Asian Games, 31 athletes were from the JSW Sports camp, and these players brought home 17 medals out of India’s total of 107.

"Additionally, we have also supported the entire boxing and shooting contingent representing India at the just concluded Asian Games through our partnership with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI)," Singh said.

The reason behind the group entering this space is that there was a significant gap in training, development and funding opportunities the country offered to athletes to pursue a career in sports.

"We launched the Sports Excellence Programme as our proprietary Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project to support Indian Olympic athletes. Over the years, we have also launched various interventions across all our direct impact zones to identify and nurture young rural sporting talent. These sporting gems are identified at an early age, and our team helps to build their capacity through a holistic programme," said Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

She explained that the athletes are later taken to the Inspire Institute of Sport for further training to shape them for international championships.

"Through our focus on world-class training infrastructure, coaching and sports science, we are confident of nurturing a new generation of Olympic Sports champions for India," Jindal said.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

