JSW Steel aims to secure coking coal supply, eyes assets in India & abroad

JSW was recently declared a preferred bidder for two coking coal blocks in Jharkhand. Jayant Acharya, jt managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel, said, “These are domestic coking coal assets that JSW has won by bidding on auction. These mines would give us one million tonnes (mt) of finished coking coal or roughly five per cent of our current requirement.”

JSW Steel has domestic and international coking coal assets on its radar as it looks to beef up raw material security.