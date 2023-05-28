Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel aims to secure coking coal supply, eyes assets in India & abroad

JSW Steel aims to secure coking coal supply, eyes assets in India & abroad

The firm is said to have evinced interest in coal mines owned by Australia's BHP group, which are undergoing a sale process

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata


3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
JSW Steel has domestic and international coking coal assets on its radar as it looks to beef up raw material security.
JSW was recently declared a preferred bidder for two coking coal blocks in Jharkhand. Jayant Acharya, jt managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel, said, “These are domestic coking coal assets that JSW has won by bidding on auction. These mines would give us one million tonnes (mt) of finished coking coal or roughly five per cent of our current requirement.”

“We will continue to pursue such domestic opportunities in the future,” he added.
The target, Acharya said, was to have 25 per cent linkages in the next few years. To achieve this, JSW plans to explore multiple options.

“We are also trying to look at linkages which have coking coal characteristics. We will be setting up washeries to wash those and then use some part of it in the blend of coke ovens,” he said.
Acharya added,"We will look at the international landscape and evaluate assets that make sense with respect to strategic and economic fit."

JSW is understood to have evinced interest in the coal mines owned by Australia's BHP group, which are undergoing a sale process. Asked about it, Acharya said, “We are evaluating assets for raw material security and continue to look at various options. We won't be able to comment on any specific one.”
Coking coal assets are available in Australia, Canada, the US; there are stray facilities in Mozambique and Indonesia as well. JSW may look at operating assets or those nearing final stages of coming into mining operation.

Coking coal and iron ore are two major steelmaking inputs. While the steel industry meets its iron ore requirements from the domestic market, about 90 per cent of the industry’s coking coal demand is imported.
On the iron ore front, JSW is targeting 50-75 per cent supplies of its requirements from captive sources. Last year, on a consolidated basis, supplies from captive mines was about 45 per cent.

“We have additionally acquired four more iron ore mines which will add to our backward integration plans towards raw material security,” Acharya said. The new mines are likely to add close to 5mt more supply for JSW’s captive use.
Increased raw material security will give the company cost advantage. JSW currently has a steelmaking capacity of about 28 mt. But a major expansion is underway that would take its capacity to 37 mt by FY25. For the enhanced capacity, the coking coal requirement would be 20 mt and iron ore 70 mt.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

