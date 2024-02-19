Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030

JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030, using acquisitions to secure raw material for its target. The company is scouting for high-quality coal mines in Australia and other places in the world | File image
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:02 PM IST
JSW Steel is in talks to buy a 20 per cent stake in a coal mine owned by Australian company Whitehaven Coal at a valuation of up to $1 billion. The transaction would close as early as March if talks are successful, said a source close to the development.

Whitehaven is selling part of its stake in the Blackwater mine in Central Queensland as it seeks joint venture partners across the world. Its negotiations with Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel are over the valuation with a price band of $800 million to $1 billion, said the source. The transaction will be led by the JSW Group's Indian listed entity, JSW Steel.

JSW Steel and Whitehaven Coal declined to comment. JSW Group, in 2023, sought to acquire a 40 per cent stake in the metallurgical coal unit of Canada’s Teck Resources. JSW Steel was to invest up to $2 billion of its own money while getting other partners, but the talks stalled over valuation.

JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030, using acquisitions to secure raw material for its target. The company is scouting for high-quality coal mines in Australia and other places in the world.

JSW Group has built its empire by acquiring several steel assets in India, including Ispat Steel's unit in Maharashtra and Bhushan Power and Steel. The group is also in the race to acquire a majority stake in MG Motor India to enter the electric vehicle (EV) business in India. It announced a Rs 40,000 crore investment in a new commercial and electric car manufacturing project in Odisha early this month. JSW Steel and JSW group entities announced last week that they would invest about Rs 65,000 crore over time to set up an integrated manufacturing complex in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

