JSW Steel, JFE to invest ₹5,845 crore in expanding electrical steel output

JSW Steel, in collaboration with its Japanese partner JFE Steel Corporation, announced on Wednesday the expansion of manufacturing capacity for grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) at a cost of Rs 5,845 crore.

The investment will be made through joint ventures JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited at Vijayanagar, Karnataka (J2ES), and JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik Private Limited, Maharashtra (J2ESN).

JSW Steel said that this capital investment, along with previously announced investments at the Vijayanagar facility and the acquisition of the Nashik facility, would bring the overall investments to Rs 15,560 crore.

In a statement, Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director & CEO of JSW Steel, said, "India’s green energy transformation, decarbonization, and digital infrastructure development are triggering large demand for high-grade electrical steel. Our GOES investment is a critical step in enabling import substitution, supporting India’s energy transition goals, and delivering high-efficiency electrical steel solutions to the domestic and global markets.”

GOES is an important material in the production of energy-efficient transformers and large, high-performance generators. Acharya added, "This investment with our long-standing partner JFE Steel reaffirms our commitment to building strategic and future-ready steel capabilities that serve both national and global priorities.” J2ESN, formerly thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited, is one of the first manufacturers of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (CRGO) in India with a capacity of 50,000 tons per annum (TPA) at Nashik, Maharashtra. Earlier this year, in a Rs 4,051 crore acquisition, JSW Steel and JFE completed the acquisition of thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited.

On Wednesday, JSW Steel announced that, considering the increasing domestic demand for CRGO, the board of directors approved the expansion of the CRGO facility from 50,000 TPA to 250,000 TPA. The expansion is estimated to cost Rs 4,300 crore. J2ES, a 50:50 joint venture between JSW Steel Limited and JFE Steel Corporation, had planned to set up a 62,000-tonne CRGO manufacturing facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, with a planned investment of Rs 5,557 crore. This is being enhanced to 100,000 tonnes per annum with an additional investment of Rs 1,545 crore. The additional capital expenditure for capacity expansion at the Nashik and Vijayanagar facilities is estimated at Rs 5,845 crore. The equity funding for the project is expected to be Rs 1,966 crore, which will be funded equally by JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation.