China's Ant Group plans exit from Paytm with ₹3,800 cr share sale: Report

China’s Ant Group plans to fully exit Indian digital payments company Paytm by selling its remaining shares through block deals, according to a term sheet viewed by Reuters on Monday. The total value of the sale could reach ₹3,800 crore.

The term sheet shows that Ant Group , which is associated with Chinese multinational Alibaba Group, will offload its remaining 5.84 per cent stake in Paytm. The shares will be sold at a minimum price of ₹1,020 each.

The transaction will be led by two major financial institutions: Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India, as stated in the term sheet. When contacted, both Paytm and Ant Group did not provide any immediate response to Reuters’ request for comments.