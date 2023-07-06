Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel posts 11% rise in crude steel production at 6.43 MT in Q1

JSW Steel posts 11% rise in crude steel production at 6.43 MT in Q1

It had produced 5.77 million tonnes (MT) steel during the April-June period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The consolidated numbers include production of JSW Steel's operations in India and JSW USA - Ohio

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel on Thursday posted an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated steel production at 6.43 MT during the first quarter of this financial year.

It had produced 5.77 million tonnes (MT) steel during the April-June period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a statement.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, steel production stood at 6.43 MT, 2 per cent down from the 6.58 MT output in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The consolidated numbers include production of JSW Steel's operations in India and JSW USA - Ohio.

The operations in Ohio produced 0.24 MT steel, up from 0.16 MT in April-June FY23.

Part of JSW Group, JSW Steel is among the top three steel producing companies in India.

Also Read

JSW Group exploring possibilities to acquire coal mines in offshore markets

JSW Ispat Special Products Q3 consolidated net loss widens to Rs 97.98 cr

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

India's JSW Steel plans to sell specialty steel to Russia: Company source

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

TCS plans to upskill 25,000 engineers on Microsoft's Azure Open AI

RBI permits UBS-owned Credit Suisse to keep Indian banking license

Apple sets its eye on retail stores in India to shore up revenue in 2023

Tata Steel dismisses 35 for 'unacceptable practices', says ethics priority

Topics :JSW steelJSWSteel outputQ1 results

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story