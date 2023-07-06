JSW Steel posts 11% rise in crude steel production at 6.43 MT in Q1

JSW Steel on Thursday posted an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated steel production at 6.43 MT during the first quarter of this financial year.

It had produced 5.77 million tonnes (MT) steel during the April-June period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a statement.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, steel production stood at 6.43 MT, 2 per cent down from the 6.58 MT output in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The consolidated numbers include production of JSW Steel's operations in India and JSW USA - Ohio.

The operations in Ohio produced 0.24 MT steel, up from 0.16 MT in April-June FY23.

Part of JSW Group, JSW Steel is among the top three steel producing companies in India.