JSW Steel reports 12% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Oct

JSW Steel on Thursday reported a 12 per cent rise in its consolidated crude steel production to 23.12 Lakh Tonnes (LT) in October.

Its consolidated crude steel production was at 20.64 LT in the same month last year, according to a statement.

From its India operations, the company produced 22.36 LT of steel in October, up 9 per cent over 20.49 LT in the year-ago period.

India operations' production includes the crude steel production of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) and its subsidiary Mivaan Steels Ltd.

In India, the capacity utilisation level stood at 95 per cent in October.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.76 LT steel compared to 0.15 LT produced in October 2022.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 23 billion JSW Group.