JSW Steel to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel resolution

JSW Steel has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order rejecting its resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, according to people aware of the matter.

Concerned over the fallout of this order, the government, at the highest level, has stepped in to intervene and is in the process of gathering inputs from relevant departments and ministries, sources told Business Standard.

An email sent to JSW Steel on Tuesday remained unanswered till press time.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), meanwhile, held discussions on Tuesday to brainstorm the way forward, including stressing strict adherence to prescribed timelines under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Sources, while ruling out any amendments to the Code itself, said that the Supreme Court had not identified any gaps but upheld the provisions of the Code in its order.

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the 2019 resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) and ordered the liquidation of the company. Shares of JSW Steel had dropped 5 per cent after the judgment. On Tuesday, JSW Steel shares closed 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 967 apiece. JSW Steel is expected to finalise and submit its review petition towards the end of the 30-day window allowed for filing, sources said. The company was declared the successful resolution applicant for BPSL — one of the Big 12 non-performing assets (NPAs) referred to the IBC by the Reserve Bank of India — in 2021 with a winning bid of Rs 19,350 crore against a default of Rs 47,200 crore in loans.

A two-judge bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma held that the resolution plan was “illegal” and “contrary” to the provisions of the IBC. Insolvency experts said the Supreme Court’s decision highlights several systemic issues within the IBC that hinder effective implementation of resolution plans and undermine the Code’s objectives. “The IBC lacks adequate provisions to make resolution professionals (RPs) and Committee of Creditors (CoC) members accountable for acting negligently or colluding with successful resolution applicants (SRAs), which compromises the interests of creditors and stakeholders,” said Vijay K Singh, senior partner, S&A Law Offices.