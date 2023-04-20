Home / Companies / News / Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways aircraft

Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways aircraft

European cargo airline Ace Aviation has emerged as the successful bidder for the planes

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways aircraft

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has opposed the sale of three Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Jet Airways, likely delaying payments to the airline's creditors.
The consortium is reviving Jet after it shut operations in April 2019 and the aircraft sale is a part of a bankruptcy resolution process.

Kalrock-Jalan is yet to pay Jet’s creditors and in a hearing before National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai on Thursday, its lawyer said the consortium will file an intervening application opposing the sale.
The submission was made on a plea by European cargo airline Ace Aviation VIII Limited, which has emerged as the successful bidder for the three aircraft.

Ace Aviation moved the tribunal last December, seeking expeditious completion of the aircraft sale. It filed another application this week after a monitoring committee comprising lenders and a resolution professional did not reply to its December application.
Ace Aviation's lawyers demanded that the committee place on record minutes of their meeting dealing with the sale of aircraft. They said that for four months there was no reply from the committee despite several reminders.

The tribunal has directed monitoring committee members to appear in person during the next hearing on May 10.

Topics :Jet AirwaysBoeing 777aviation Jet Airways

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Also Read

NCLT clears transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues

NCLT allows Kalrock-Jalan consortium to take control of Jet Airways

Jet Airways' fate in jeopardy as NCLT deadline for Jalan-Kalrock nears

Lenders purposely delaying Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock tells NCLT

Kevin Vaz resigns from Disney Star, to join Viacom18 as its new CEO

Among countries with Apple Stores, India has lowest per capita income

Adani Power inks an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply

Chit funds: What they are, how they operate and what are the risks

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story