Adani Power inks an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply



"Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years," it said. Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Thursday signed a pact with MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) for power supply. The power supply agreement is for 15 years, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Earlier, Adani Power Limited, has started supply of electricity from the Godda power plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh, the company said in a statement on April 9. “Adani Power Limited has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) for a capacity of 360 MW to be supplied from the company’s 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Dist. Kuchchh, Gujarat for 15 years, the company said.



Godda was to commence power supply this March. However, the key beneficiary of the project, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDP) had asked for relief from escalating imported coal prices. Godda power plant will source coal from the Carmichael mine in Australia, owned and operated by Adani Mining. "APL announces the commissioning of its first 800 Mw ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in the Jharkhand state of India and begins supplying Bangladesh with 748 Mw of power," said the company.

“The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in India and Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship. It will ease the power situation in Bangladesh, making its industries and ecosystem more competitive," said S B Khyalia, CEO, APL.

