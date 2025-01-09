Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Keystone Realtors sale bookings up 40% to Rs 863 crore in Q3 on high demand

Keystone Realtors sale bookings up 40% to Rs 863 crore in Q3 on high demand

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the pre-sales increased to Rs 2,174 crore against Rs 1,423 crore in the year-ago period

real estate construction building
Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Keystone Realtors Ltd on Thursday reported a 40 per cent growth in sale bookings to Rs 863 crore in the December quarter on robust housing demand.

Keystone Realtors markets its properties under Rustomjee brand.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that its pre-sales or sale bookings stood at Rs 863 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 616 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the pre-sales increased to Rs 2,174 crore against Rs 1,423 crore in the year-ago period.

"In the third quarter of 2024-25, we saw impressive growth across key business indicators," Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors, said.

He said the company has almost achieved the pre-sales of 2023-24 in just 3 quarters of this fiscal, "putting us in a strong position to achieve the full year pre-sales guidance given by us".

Also Read

Poised to achieve portfolio of 700 hotels by 2030, double revenue: IHCL

59 luxury homes over Rs 40 cr sold in 2024, 16 in Mumbai over Rs 100 crore

Ajmera Realty & Infra sale bookings rise 7% to Rs 270 cr in Dec quarter

Brigade Group's mixed-use project in Hyd targets Rs 3,300 cr in home sales

Sobha's sale bookings fall 29% annually in Oct-Dec, rise 18% sequentially

Irani expressed confidence that the company is well-positioned to not only secure new projects but also execute them efficiently.

"The redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai are significant, and as the leading player in this space, we are strategically poised to leverage the current momentum. With a strong balance sheet, we are fully capitalised and prepared to seize these opportunities," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eli Lilly to set up global capability centre in Hyderabad, hire 1K people

Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves; aims to distribute 50 million meals by 2030

Mercedes reports best-ever annual sales; to roll out 8 models in 2025

Envision bags 1GW wind, first 320 MWh BESS orders from Juniper Green Energy

BP partnership to boost ONGC revenue by $10.3 billion over 10 years

Topics :Real Estate RealtyHousing demand

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story