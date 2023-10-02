KKR sells industrial properties across United States worth over $560 mn

US private-equity firm KKR said on Monday it has completed the sale of an industrial property portfolio of 5 million square feet (465,000 square meters) for a total aggregate value of over $560 million.



The sales, primarily comprising assets in KKR's Real Estate Partners Americas II fund, include more than 50 industrial buildings spread across Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, the Lehigh Valley and Central Pennsylvania, the company said, without disclosing details of the buyer.



Since the pandemic sparked a shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores and towards online shopping, retailers continue to have a high demand for industrial buildings like warehouses and logistic facilities.



"These sales demonstrate the attractive bid that exists for a quality assets in supply-constrained locations," said Roger Morales, partner and head of real estate acquisitions in the Americas at KKR.



The company sold a 14.5 million square feet industry portfolio in 2021 for about $2.2 billion to Oxford Properties Group, a real estate investor based in Canada.



Including the recent sale, KKR has sold about 21 million square feet industrial real estate since 2021.