Asset sale would be needed to resolve VRL's debt problem: Analysts

VRL has debt repayments of $ 3.6 billion due in FY25, including $ 2.2 billion in bonds, and poses a significant funding gap of $ 3.1 billion

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Premium
Vedanta Resources Ltd.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Vedanta group's plan to demerge India-listed Vedanta Ltd into six listed entities will not solve the debt problem of its promoter entity - Vedanta Resources; more asset sales or stake sales by promoters would be needed to repay debt, say analysts.

Vedanta is already evaluating the divestment of its iron-steel division and its copper plant, but given its scale and earnings profile, it is unlikely to resolve Vedanta Resources' funding gap. "The company is considering a separate listing of different businesses, which is unlikely to unlock much value. Divestment of other businesses or a further stake sale is the last resort, with Vedanta and Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) to address the financial year 2025 funding gap," said analysts with Kotak Institutional Equities.

VRL has debt repayments of US dollars 3.6 billion due in FY25, including US dollars 2.2 billion in bonds, and poses a significant funding gap of US dollars 3.1 billion. The refinancing of bonds, given the bleak macros, should be challenging, and this could force VRL to opt for less desired alternatives like divestments of assets or stake sales by promoters, the report said.

In FY23, hefty dividends by Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc shifted VRL's debt to Vedanta Ltd, and its net debt to Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased to 4.7 times in FY24. High leverage and negative free cash flow due to growth capex suggest that large dividends are largely behind at Vedanta Ltd. At present, Vedanta's key capacity expansion projects are raising Balco's aluminium smelting capacity to 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 0.57 mtpa and growing the steel capacity to 3 mtpa from 1.5 mtpa, which are to be completed by the first quarter of FY25 and end-FY24, respectively. But analysts said that with almost 91 per cent of Balco and 75 per cent of steel project capex being unspent, they see a risk of further delays in project completion and have cut volume assumptions.

Analysts at CreditSights said VRL can tap into various funding levers to fund the gap, including US dollars 1.7 billion of short-term investments in various bank deposits, quoted bonds and mutual funds as of March 2023, which could be liquidated when the need arises. Vedanta Ltd can pledge a residual promoter stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) for up to 3.9 per cent stake for an estimated US dollars 250 million. It can raise funds at the intermediate holding company (Holdco) level either by selling or pledging its stake in Vedanta Ltd. "We think VRL's timely debt repayments thus far exhibit its willingness to pay and could support lending sentiment from existing relationship banks and private debt lenders, albeit with security. Although we anticipate lacklustre commodity prices through FY24, we think the impact is mitigated by lowered FY24 production cash costs and higher FY24 production guidance versus FY23," analysts at CreditSights said.


First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

