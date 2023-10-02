Asset sale would be needed to resolve VRL's debt problem: Analysts

Vedanta group's plan to demerge India-listed Vedanta Ltd into six listed entities will not solve the debt problem of its promoter entity - Vedanta Resources; more asset sales or stake sales by promoters would be needed to repay debt, say analysts.

Vedanta is already evaluating the divestment of its iron-steel division and its copper plant, but given its scale and earnings profile, it is unlikely to resolve Vedanta Resources' funding gap. "The company is considering a separate listing of different businesses, which is unlikely to unlock much value. Divestment of other businesses or a further stake sale is the last resort, with Vedanta and Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) to address the financial year 2025 funding gap," said analysts with Kotak Institutional Equities.



VRL has debt repayments of US dollars 3.6 billion due in FY25, including US dollars 2.2 billion in bonds, and poses a significant funding gap of US dollars 3.1 billion. The refinancing of bonds, given the bleak macros, should be challenging, and this could force VRL to opt for less desired alternatives like divestments of assets or stake sales by promoters, the report said.

In FY23, hefty dividends by Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc shifted VRL's debt to Vedanta Ltd, and its net debt to Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased to 4.7 times in FY24. High leverage and negative free cash flow due to growth capex suggest that large dividends are largely behind at Vedanta Ltd. At present, Vedanta's key capacity expansion projects are raising Balco's aluminium smelting capacity to 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 0.57 mtpa and growing the steel capacity to 3 mtpa from 1.5 mtpa, which are to be completed by the first quarter of FY25 and end-FY24, respectively. But analysts said that with almost 91 per cent of Balco and 75 per cent of steel project capex being unspent, they see a risk of further delays in project completion and have cut volume assumptions.