Rising remunerations of key personal, RPT deals run into shareholder wall

Minority shareholders—emboldened by the advice of voting advisory firms—defeated nine resolutions floated by five companies in the past 10 days. These resolutions pertain to increases in remuneration of key personnel, related-party transactions (RPTs) and re-appointment of directors.

Agro firm KRBL, hotel chains Lemon Tree and Royal Orchid, and poultry products firm Venky’s are among the companies that have faced shareholder dissent.



Five resolutions placed by KRBL were rejected, including those of increasing remuneration of the managing director (MD) and chairperson, three joint MDs and one whole-time director.

The resolution was rejected as shareholders considered the proposed remuneration to be excessive, said Stakeholders Empowerment Services—a proxy advisory firm—in its report. The salary drawn by the chairperson of KRBL was Rs 2.16 crore in FY23.



The report points out that the executive director (ED) remuneration growth in the company has not been in line with that of net profit and revenue for the last five financial years. Further, SES has advocated for bringing in a variable component in the pay and linking it to performance.

Similarly, the proposal by Venky’s to pay a commission of up to 1 per cent of profits to non-executive directors was rejected, with 96 per cent of votes from institutions against the resolution.



Lemon Tree Hotel’s resolution for the reappointment of Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya as an independent director was also defeated as he is holding shares worth Rs 69 lakh as per face value.

SES had recommended an 'against' vote on Bhattacharya’s reappointment as "having more than Rs 50 lakh of face value may vitiate the independence of independent directors," it had stated.



Last year too, the hotel chain’s resolution pertaining to the reappointment of two other independent directors had faced dissent from the shareholders.

In its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 25 September 2023, Royal Orchid had sought approval for the extension of tenure of a loan of Rs 10.06 crore borrowed from a promoter company for two more years at an interest of 14 per cent per annum. About 77 per cent of all the shareholders who voted and 100 per cent of the institutional investors rejected the proposal.



Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), a proxy advisory firm, analysed 929 resolutions for the seven-day period beginning 22 September 2023 for which it had sent out recommendations. "In addition to these nine resolutions, there are another 78 resolutions where more than 50 per cent of the institutional shareholder votes were 'against'. In contrast, there are 794 resolutions where more than 50 per cent of the institutional votes were in favour, with 435 resolutions where 100 per cent of the shares voted were in favour. The median institutional voting was at 81.32 per cent," it noted.

Petronet LNG’s two resolutions pertaining to the appointment of two directors got passed but faced dissent from public shareholders. Public institutions cast 71 per cent against votes for the reappointment of Pankaj Jain and about 83 per cent against votes for Shrikant Vaidya as a director of the company. SES had recommended an 'against' vote on both resolutions as the government-backed Petronet LNG doesn’t have an adequate number of independent directors on its board. Only five out of Petronet LNG’s 14-member board are independent directors.



"No concern was identified regarding the profile and merit of the proposed appointees. However, the board is non-compliant with the requisite number of independent directors as required under Sebi Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations," said a note by SES.

As per Regulation 17(1)(b) of Sebi LODR, when the Chairperson is related to a promoter, at least half of the board of directors of a company are required to be independent directors.