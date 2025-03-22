Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Bhavnish Lathia as Chief Technology Officer

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday (March 22) appointed Bhavnish Lathia as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the bank.

The post fell vacant following resignation of Milind Nagnur, effective February 15, who was the chief operating officer (COO) and chief technology officer (CTO), due to personal reasons.

"Bhavnish has been instrumental in driving our technology initiatives for the last three years, building a world-class team of engineers to help drive our technology agenda,” Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank said while announcing the appointment.

“With Bhavnish's leadership, we will achieve our ambitious agenda and set the bar for technology leadership in the banking industry,” Vaswani added.

Lathia’s appointment is part of Kotak's strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team and drive growth through innovation, the bank said. “His leadership will be crucial in ensuring that Kotak remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the banking sector,” it said.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India lifted restrictions imposed on the private sector lender on issuing new credit cards and on-boarding customers digitally. The restriction which was imposed due to gaps in IT infrastructure, was in place for 10 months.

"I am honoured to take on this new role at Kotak Mahindra Bank,” Lathia said.

“Technology is a key driver of our strategy to transform for scale, and I am excited to lead our efforts in this area. Together with our talented team, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders,” Lathia added.

Lathia is a Bachelor of Computer Engineering, an MS in Computer Science and an MBA, has been the Chief of Customer Experience and Head of Technology – Consumer Bank at the Bank, since August 2022.

Lathia, who is also a part of Key Leadership Team, has experience of over 27 years in Global Technology, Products and Platform management, etc., including in globally renowned organisations.

The bank has also appointed Vyomesh Kapasi Head, Consumer Bank – Product as a member of Group Management Council and a Senior Management Personnel of the Bank. Kapasi has been heading Products in the Consumer Banking division of the Bank, since February 2025.

He has about 37 years of vast experience in the field of retail assets and auto finance, including 30 years with the Kotak Mahindra Group.

(Disclaimer: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)