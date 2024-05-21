Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mutual Fund launches Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund launches Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund

The new fund offering will remain open for subscription till May 31

Kotak Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of a passive fund, which will track the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index. The index comprises low volatility stocks from the Nifty 100 universe. The new fund offering will remain open for subscription till May 31. “Currently, largecaps are at reasonable valuations as compared to midcaps and smallcaps. This index fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a rule-based index that invests in low volatile largecap companies across different sectors," said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

