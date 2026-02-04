UGC NET December result 2025: NET scorecard today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET December 2025 results will likely be released today, February 4, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the December–January UGC NET exams can view their results by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the UGC NET's official website.

From December 31 to January 7, 2026, the UGC NET December exam was administered. The exam was held in two shifts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. On January 14, 2026, the preliminary answer key was made public. January 17, 2026, was the deadline for objections.

How to check the UGC NET 2025 result 2025?

· Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

· Press on the link titled ‘UGC NET Result December 2025’.

· Fill in your login details and submit.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: NTA to release provisional answer key · The result will be displayed on the screen.

About the UGC NET 2025 result 2025

The degree of difficulty may vary because the UGC NET exam is administered in several shifts using different question papers. The NTA employs a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores to guarantee equity. Because question difficulty varies throughout shifts, our approach guarantees that applicants are neither disadvantaged nor privileged.

A filing fee of ₹200 was required for each candidate who wanted to object to the provisional key. The competitors' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject matter experts.

The Answer Key will be updated and applied to each candidate's response correctly if a candidate's challenge is found to be accurate. The revised Final Answer Key will be used to prepare and announce the result.

What after the UGC NET 2025 result 2025?

After the announcement of results, UGC NET certificates for the December 2025 session will also be issued via the NTA website. Certificates will be given to candidates qualifying for:

· Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

· Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

· Admission to PhD only

More about the UGC NET exams