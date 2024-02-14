Home / Companies / News / KPI Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit up 47% at Rs 50 cr, revenue doubles

KPI Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit up 47% at Rs 50 cr, revenue doubles

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 34.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing

Its expenses stood at Rs 259.55 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, as against Rs 137.11 crore a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
KPI Green Energy Ltd on Wednesday posted a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.60 crore in the December quarter, supported by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 34.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total revenue surged to Rs 331.32 crore over Rs 179.66 crore a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 259.55 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, as against Rs 137.11 crore a year ago.

KPI Green Energy Ltd (Formerly known as KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd), is the solar and hybrid vertical of KP Group.

The Gujarat-based company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar and hybrid power plants through as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP).

Topics :Green energyrenewable energyQ3 resultsenergy sector

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

