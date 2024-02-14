Home / Companies / News / TPREL, Tata Comm sign Rs 105 cr deal to set up captive solar project

TPREL, Tata Comm sign Rs 105 cr deal to set up captive solar project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed an agreement worth Rs 105 crore with Tata Communications to set up a 18.75 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed an agreement worth Rs 105 crore with Tata Communications to set up a 18.75 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra.

Located in Aachegaon, Maharashtra, the plant is projected to generate approximately 40 million units (MUs) of power while offsetting more than 30,000 tonne of CO2 emissions annually, Tata Power said in a statement.

TPREL has signed a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications for a 18.75 MW group captive solar power plant, it said.

"We partner with Tata Communications to support their transition to renewable energy and duly enable their progress in the digital ecosystem arena for being a market leader in Commtech space. Our customised green energy solutions such as group captive solar will not only reduce operating costs but also increase energy efficiency," TPREL CEO and MD Deepesh Nanda said.

TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, has achieved a milestone by surpassing a capacity of over 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in group captive projects.

The Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) span a diverse range of industries, including steel, polystyrene, mining, iron casting, manufacturing, hospitality, automotive, among others.

Topics :Tata Power SolarTata groupTata SteelTata Communications

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

