L'Oreal expands operations in India, enters dermocosmetic market: Report

French personal care company L'Oreal on Thursday announced its entry into the Indian dermocosmetic market and said it has introduced L'Oral Dermatological Beauty (LDB) in the country.

LDB, a new division for the Indian market will bring products to dermatologists, patients, and consumers, a company statement said.

It will start its journey in India with CeraVe, a leading dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US market.

L'Oral India Managing Director Aseem Kaushik said the entry is significant for India where the ratio of dermatologists to consumers is one of the lowest in the world (0.7 dermatologists for every 1,000 people).

"We believe everyone deserves access to expert dermatological care and effective skincare solutions. Skin health is the foundation of beauty and with LDB we aim to deliver on our promise to both Indian dermatologists and patients," he said.

Globally, LDB partners with over 250,000 healthcare professionals, including leading dermatologists, to develop the most advanced solutions that can accompany patients in their skin health journey.

These partnerships include enhancing product development, conducting clinical research, and providing education and training.

L'Oral India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oral SA.

It is present in the Indian market since 1994 with 13 brands, including L'Oral Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Matrix, Krastase, Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals and Redken.