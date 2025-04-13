Lemon Tree Hotels likely to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels in 2026

Lemon Tree Hotels may list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels next year in an effort to become a debt-free company.

According to a source in the know, the listing of Fleur Hotels would take place sometime next year. The company had a consolidated debt of Rs 1,760 crore as of December 2024, with its standalone debt at Rs 300 crore, Kapil Sharma, chief financial officer, Lemon Tree Hotels, told analysts during the company’s earnings call for the third quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q3FY25).

Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, also said in the Q3FY25 earnings call that the company would be debt-free in three years.

“I can say with certainty it will happen in the next 1.5 to 2 years maximum. If that happens, automatically we go debt-free,” said Keswani. He also stated that Lemon Tree Hotels will continue to be a significant shareholder in Fleur Hotels. “We think it will have a really solid listing because we think its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) will be $100 million when it lists,” Keswani stated in the earnings call. Additionally, Lemon Tree Hotels, with 112 operational hotels as of Q3FY25, currently has no immediate plans to add any new brand to its portfolio. It has 88 hotels in the pipeline.

“Lemon Tree is already running seven brands (Aurika Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels), and we believe all segments are captured with that—between the 3-star segment and the upper upscale segment,” the source added. Corporate travellers generate the majority of demand for the hotel, with 75 per cent of the company’s revenue coming from this segment. Leisure travellers contribute about 25 to 30 per cent of the revenue, the source further said.