Lenders ask Space Mantra to sweeten Rs 550 cr offer for Future Retail

Indian lenders have asked Space Mantra Private, the highest bidder of Future Retail, to sweeten its offer of Rs 550 crore for the company as it is not considered attractive. The lender will have to take a massive 97 per cent haircut on their claims worth Rs 19,400 crore that were admitted against the bankrupt company.

"We are in negotiations with the highest bidder asking it to better the offer as recovery for lenders is less than 3 per cent," said a source close to the development."This is a bad deal for lenders who had made claims of Rs 21,000 crore against the company but the resolution professional only accepted claims worth Rs 19,400 crore. The haircut will be one of the highest in IBC cases," said the source.

The haircut is the amount banks forgo to make the account standard. An email sent to Space Mantra did not elicit any response.

The company was sent for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 in October last year after the Kishore Biyani company defaulted to banks and its suppliers. In April this year, 49 companies had sent their expression of interest (EoI) to acquire the company but almost all backed out while making a binding offer stage. Of the 49, only 6 companies -- mainly scrap dealers - sent their binding offers.

The Future group companies started struggling even before the pandemic led to the closure of shops across the country. In August 2020, the group announced a Rs 24,700 crore transaction with Reliance Retail under which all the companies were to merge under one entity and transferred to the Reliance entity. This transaction was later rejected by the lenders and the companies were sent for debt resolution under the IBC.

Interestingly, just before Future Group companies started showing financial distress, the group raised Rs 4,620 crore ($622.7 million) between April and December 2019, through a mix of debt, equity and stake sales. Of this, Rs 1,750 crore was invested by Blackstone and Rs 590 crore was raised from Apollo, a private equity firm, as debt. Aion and UBS also invested Rs 500 crore and Rs 350 crore as debt in Biyani’s promoter entity, as per Redd, a research firm.

The cost of funds raised from the private equity firms was very high. According to the filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the charge for these loans' pricing was at an eye-watering 26.5 per cent per annum over a four-year term. These high-cost loans later led to default and later bankruptcy.

The story so far

March 2020: Pandemic forces Future group to shut down its 1,800 shops across 420 cities

August 2020: Reliance Retail announces a Rs 24,700 cr deal to acquire entire Future group businesses

April 2022: Lenders reject RRL-Future group transactions

October 2022: Lenders sent Future Retail for debt resolution under IBC

April 2023: 49 firms send EoIs but only six make binding offers