Home / Companies / News / LIC gets 2 tax demand notices worth Rs 3,529 crore from Mumbai officials

LIC gets 2 tax demand notices worth Rs 3,529 crore from Mumbai officials

The corporation has received orders from Income Tax authorities regarding Income Tax demand issued by Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, LIC said in a regulatory filing

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, according to LIC
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped two demand notices aggregating to about Rs 3,529 crore on it.

The corporation has received orders from Income Tax authorities regarding Income Tax demand issued by Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

LIC would file an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai, against the said orders within the prescribed timelines, it said.

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, according to LIC.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra meets T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% in Amplus Ages by investing Rs 49 crore

India is politically stable, our investment growing faster here: NTT CEO

Sebi to auction 30 properties of 6 companies to recover money on Feb 13

US-based Capital Group sells Polycab India's shares worth Rs 337 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Income taxLIC tax

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story