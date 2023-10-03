Home / Companies / News / LIC gets income tax penalty notice of Rs 84 cr; insurer to file appeal

LIC gets income tax penalty notice of Rs 84 cr; insurer to file appeal

The notice was issued by the Tax Department on September 29, 2023, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Penalty has been imposed on state-owned insurer for violation of sections 271(1)(c) and 270A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it said

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said that the Income Tax Department has demanded Rs 84 crore penalty pertaining to three assessment years and the Corporation has decided to file an appeal against the order.

For assessment year 2012-13, the tax authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.61 crore, for 2018-19 Rs 33.82 crore, while Rs 37.58 crore for assessment year 2019-20, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Penalty has been imposed on state-owned insurer for violation of sections 271(1)(c) and 270A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it said.

The notice was issued by the Tax Department on September 29, 2023, it said.

Incorporated in 1956 with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore, LIC has an asset base of Rs 45.50 lakh crore with a life fund of Rs 40.81 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal

Agile policy helped increase freight earnings by Rs 2,706 cr: Railways

Lenders may not be in a hurry to clear the vertical split of Vedanta

Abu Dhabi-based IHC increases stake in Adani Enterprises to over 5%

Vedanta's aluminium production rises 2% to 594,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept

HDFC Bank rejigs portfolios of top brass; Arvind Kapil to head mortgages

Topics :LIC income tax lawInsurerLife Insurance Corporation

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story