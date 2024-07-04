Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / LIC launches project 'Jeevan Samarth' to meet customers' evolving needs

LIC launches project 'Jeevan Samarth' to meet customers' evolving needs

The life insurance giant has partnered with A T Kearney to undertake the transformation project by reviewing the existing agency framework of LIC on an end-to-end basis

Life Insurance Corporation
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday undertook an agency transformation project, 'Jeevan Samarth,' to meet the evolving needs of customers.

The life insurance giant has partnered with A T Kearney to undertake the transformation project by reviewing the existing agency framework of LIC on an end-to-end basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Speaking on this occasion, Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and managing director, LIC, said, “Through the ‘Jeevan Samarth’ project, we aim to transform our agency ecosystem to align with the rapidly evolving needs of millions of Indian families and provide them with suitable long-term savings, protection, health insurance, ULIP, and pension solutions.”

The transformation also entails revamping the agency operations at branch, division, and zonal levels, directed towards establishing global best practices in the wake of the fast-changing industry and regulatory landscape of the insurance sector in India.

Mohanty added that the transformation exercise should result in giving agents more tools and additional skills, which will aid in strengthening the bond between the agents and customers.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC to enter health insurance market via private health insurer: Report

LIC Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.5%, dividend declared at Rs 6 per share

LIC stock up 5.5% as Sebi gives 3 more yrs to meet public shareholding norm

LIC, GIC Re and New India Assurance Company retain the 'D-SII' tag

LIC world's strongest insurance brand: Brand Finance Insurance Report

Topics :Life Insurance Corporation of India LICinsurance bankingIndian companies

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story