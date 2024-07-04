At AGM, L&T clarifies on labour woes, leakages at projects & delayed metros

At Larsen & Toubro (L&T)’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, shareholders used direct access to L&T’s top management to inquire about recent leakage incidents, delayed metros, and the reported labour shortage in the industry.

SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of L&T, assured shareholders that there are no project-related leakages at the under-construction Ram Mandir project and the Pragati Maidan tunnel. The top executive also added that the company continues to take multiple steps to address the labour shortage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On queries related to the completion of certain metro projects in Mumbai, L&T’s new chairman chose to answer in a lighter vein, stating that the company has completed its related parts of the projects. “The pending works are with other contractors; you should ask the government to give us all the works,” he said.

Over the last year, L&T was involved as a contractor for two projects—the Pragati Maidan tunnel and the Ram Mandir project—where a leakage was reported. “In Pragati Maidan where they said water is leaking. Frankly, what is happening is the tunnel is going under Pragati Maidan, and on the sides are housing colonies and other government offices. The tunnel is meant for cars and buses, but they are taking all the water from the colonies and offices and putting it there and then saying it is leaking,” the top executive told shareholders.

The executive also clarified there is no leakage at the Ram Mandir project. “There is no leakage at all; the gobaram (sanctum sanctorum) is still under construction and will not be completed before March 2025. The drain pipes are yet to be constructed. The water then comes into the temple, which one Maharshi has said there is a leakage.”

On Industry’s Labour Woes

L&T also made headlines last month over the chairman’s public comment that the company was facing a shortage of about 30,000 workers. Subrahmanyan reiterated the number and attributed the shortage to multiple reasons, including India’s booming economic activity, the country’s employment generation scheme—MNREGA, monsoons, elections, and growing labour demand from West Asia.

He added, “We have put up nine skilled training centres across the country and three associate centres through which we train people on carpentry, masonry, welding, fitting, etc. We train about 25,000 labourers every year, and about 5,000-6,000 of them continue to remain with us or go to the Middle East, etc.” Subrahmanyan added that as the company grows, its labour requirement may grow to 5-6 lakh from the present 4 lakh workers. He said the company is adopting various measures, including dedicated HR teams for worker stay and welfare and usage of tech applications, which store worker-related information and other details.

Demerger and Share-split

Responding to other shareholder queries, the chairman said there were no plans for any further demerger of any of its businesses. The company’s chief financial officer, R Shankar Raman, added that there were no other assets up for divestment in the current five-year plan, which ends in 2026. On queries related to any possible share-split, Raman added, “The company will consider one, once the share price touches Rs 7,000-8,000.” On Thursday, L&T closed at Rs 3,574.20 on BSE.