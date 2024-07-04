HDFC Bank's loan book shrinks in June quarter, deposits flat sequentially

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, saw its loans shrink during the April-June quarter while deposits remained almost flat, data shared by the lender with the exchanges showed.

The bank's gross advances were Rs 24.87 trillion as of June 30, compared to Rs 25.08 trillion on March 31—down 0.8 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Advances grew by 14.9 per cent year-on-year, excluding the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, which came into effect from July 1, 2023.

The deposit book as of June 30 was Rs 23.79 trillion, almost flat compared to the previous quarter. Deposit growth was 16.5 per cent year-on-year, excluding the impact of the merger.

The growth of current and savings account deposits (CASA), which are low-cost deposits and an important indicator for margins, also came down 5 per cent sequentially.

“The bank’s CASA deposits were Rs 8,635 billion [Rs 8.6 trillion] as of June 30, 2024, a growth of around 6.2 per cent over Rs 8,130 billion [Rs 8.1 trillion] as of June 30, 2023. This compares to Rs 9,088 billion [Rs 9.08 trillion] as of March 31, 2024, which had a seasonal impact,” HDFC Bank said.

Current account balances reduced by Rs 42,500 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, retail loans grew by around Rs 18,600 crore, commercial and rural banking loans grew by around Rs 7,200 crore, and corporate and other wholesale loans were lower by Rs 26,600 crore compared to March 31, 2024.

“Liquidity coverage ratio (average) was around 123 per cent for the quarter,” the bank added.