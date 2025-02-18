Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / LIC launches smart pension plan offering range of annuity options

LIC launches smart pension plan offering range of annuity options

The Minimum Purchase Price is Rs 1,00,000 with incentives for higher purchase price and modes of annuity payments allowable are yearly, half yearly, quarterly or monthly

LIC, Life Insurance Corp
The Non-Par and Non Linked plan has several liquidity options available for partial/ full withdrawal as per terms of policy. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday launched a single-premium smart pension plan that offers a range of annuity options for Single Life as well as Joint Life type of annuities.

The plan was launched by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju along with Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD of LIC, in presence of senior officials of the finance ministry and LIC.

The Non-Par and Non Linked plan has several liquidity options available for partial/ full withdrawal as per terms of policy, LIC said in a statement.

The Minimum Purchase Price is Rs 1,00,000 with incentives for higher purchase price and modes of annuity payments allowable are yearly, half yearly, quarterly or monthly, it said.

An option to take immediate annuity by NPS subscriber is a special feature, it said.

The options available on survival of the annuitant varies as per the annuity option chosen at the time of inception.

The amount payable after death of annuitant will be as per the option chosen by the annuitant at the time of proposal, it said, adding, options chosen for payment of death benefit may be lump sum or annuitisation of death benefit or in instalments or liquidity option or advanced annuity option or annuity accumulation option.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel's electric arc furnace project in Port Talbot gets approval

Premium

Bharti Enterprises may use Airtel stake sale proceeds to fund BT purchase

PNB reports Rs 270.57 cr loan fraud by Gupta Power Infrastructure

Prime Focus' Brahma to acquire Metaphysic, combined valuation at $1.43 bn

TCS misrepresented visas to send more employees to US: Former employee

Topics :Life Insurance CorporationLife Insurance Corporation of India LICPensions

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story