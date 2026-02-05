Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 17.5% to ₹12,930 cr, premium income up 9%

LIC Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 17.5% to ₹12,930 cr, premium income up 9%

LIC Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 17.5% to ₹12,930 cr, premium income up 9%

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Thursday reported a 17.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit of ₹12,930 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company reported a profit of ₹11,008.65 crore during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 28.04 per cent from ₹10.098.48 crore.
 
LIC's net premium income for the quarter increased 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹125,988.15 crore from ₹107,302.3 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, premium income declined marginally from ₹126,930.04 crore.
  "The consumers and the companies in the life insurance industry have responded positively to the various initiatives of the government, especially to GST 2.0. At LIC, we have further increased our performance by achieving higher and better parameters on volume growth as well as product and channel diversification," said R Doraiswamy, chief executive officer (CEO) and amanging director (MD) of LIC.
 
 

More From This Section

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q3 result: Profit tanks 55% to ₹6,631 cr, Arpu rises to ₹259

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy's Q3 results: Net profit increases 15% to ₹445 crore

Sun Pharmaceutical

New launches to keep growth momentum healthy for Sun Pharma stockpremium

Max Healthcare, Max Hospital

Max Healthcare Q3FY26 results: Overseas, OPD demand lift profit 26%

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

Power Finance Corp Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹8,212 cr

Topics : LIC results Q3 results Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance