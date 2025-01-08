LIC's Bima Sakhi scheme crosses 50,000 mark within a month of launch

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation on Wednesday said the total registration of Bima Sakhis has crossed 52,000 mark in a month of its launch.

The Bima Sakhi Yojana initiative by LIC aims to empower women aged 18 to 70 years who have completed at least Class X. The program provides specialized training along with a stipend for the first three years to enhance financial literacy and insurance awareness. Upon completing the training, participants can become LIC agents. Additionally, successful graduates of the program will have the opportunity to qualify for consideration for Development Officer roles within LIC.

The initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9.

LIC has previously said that it is targeting to enroll 100,000 Bima Sakhi in the next 12 months and 200,000 over a period of three years as part of its women empowerment drive.

Out of the total 52,511 Bima Sakhis registered, 27,695 have been issued Appointment Letters to sell policies and 14,583 have started selling these policies.