WhatsApp announces major upgrades to enhance calling experience

WhatsApp
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
In an important update on WhatsApp, the company announced additional features for calling, which includes screen sharing with audio, increasing the limit for video call participants to 32, and speaker spotlight.

With screen sharing with audio, users can now watch videos together. As users share their screen, they can share audio too. Last year, WhatsApp had introduced video screen sharing, now it also includes voice.

Interestingly, WhatsApp also announced that it is allowing more participants in video calls. Now 32 people can get on a video call across all their devices.

The speaker spotlight feature will automatically spotlight the speaker and appear first on the screen.

“We remain relentlessly focused on audio and video quality, for clearer calls no matter where you are. We recently launched MLow codec which improves call reliability. Calls made on mobile devices benefit from improved noise and echo cancellation, making it easier to have calls in noisy environments, and video calls have higher resolution for those with faster connections,” said the blog from the messaging platform.

It further added that the audio is crisper overall, even if one has poor network connectivity or is using an older device.

Calling was introduced on WhatsApp in 2015.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

