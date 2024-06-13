Home / Companies / News / Mercedes Benz to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra: Minister Samant

Mercedes Benz to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra: Minister Samant

German car-maker Mercedes Benz will make an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Thursday.

Mercedes Benz GLC
"Mercedes Benz will invest Rs 3,000 crore in Maharashtra this year. This will help create employment opportunities in the state," he said.
In a post on X, Samant said while on a tour of Germany, he met top executives of Mercedes Benz on Thursday and discussed investment opportunities in the state.

The development could give a shot in the arm, ahead of assembly elections, to the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government which has been battling charges from the opposition that Maharashtra is losing big-ticket industrial projects to other states including Gujarat.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

