JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

On December 19, WHO classified the JN.1 variant as a 'variant of interest' but maintained that it does not pose much threat to the public

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo@ Twitter)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
The JN.1 Covid variant in India has caused alarm in the central as well as state governments. This comes after the first case of this new variant was reported in Kerala earlier this month. Since then, several states have held review meetings and issued advisories to their citizens regarding the JN.1 variant. The first case of JN.1 was, however, detected in the US in September.

JN.1 Covid variant: What are the symptoms?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the symptoms of the JN.1 variant of coronavirus include fever, sore throat, runny nose and headaches. However, the agency said that the symptoms are mild to moderate and the patients take four to five days to recover.

Other symptoms include gastrointestinal problems like nausea and loss of appetite. Some patients may feel extreme fatigue too.  

'Variant of interest'

On December 19, WHO classified the JN.1 variant as a "variant of interest" but maintained that it does not pose much threat to the public. It also said that the current vaccines protect against this new Covid variant.

Active Covid cases in Kerala surge to 2,041

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 292 new cases of Covid-19. It also reported three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, out of the 341 infections reported nationwide till 8 am on December 20, 292 were from Kerala. It takes the active cases in the state to 2,041.

Centre's advisory of new Covid variant

In an advisory issued earlier this week, the Centre said that it is important to maintain a "state of constant vigil over the Covid situation". It asked the states to ensure monitoring and reporting of district-wise influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases on a regular basis.

Moreover, the states were also asked to ensure that adequate testing takes place in all the districts as per the official testing guidelines. The states must also maintain the suggested share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests.

States hold review meetings, issue advisories

Several states including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Telangana have held review meetings in light of the new JN.1 Covid variant. Many states have also issued advisories for their citizens. Most advisories suggest that people should maintain respiratory hygiene and districts should keep a tab on the situation.

Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also held a high-level review meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. It was attended by representatives of all states and union territories. The discussions were on the preparedness of health facilities in India.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

