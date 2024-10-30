Life Insurance Corporation receives GST demand notice of Rs 65 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIC plans
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 65 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2017-18.

Besides, there is a penalty of Rs 6.5 crore and interest as applicable.

The insurer has received communication/ demand order for Goods & Service Tax, Interest and penalty for Jharkhand on October 30, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added.

Topics :LIC GST

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

