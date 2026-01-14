Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC AMC Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹769 cr, revenue up 15%

HDFC AMC's assets under management (AUM) grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9.2 trillion as of December 31, 2025, from ₹7.76 trillion a year earlier

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹769.42 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).

Shares of HDFC AMC jumped 2.6 per cent to ₹2,553.95 apiece at 3.26 pm on the BSE on Wednesday.

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹769.42 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). Profit stood at ₹641.36 crore during the same period last year. Sequentially, profit was up 7.1 per cent from ₹718.43 crore.
 
The fund house's revenue from operations rose 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,075.1 crore from ₹934.63 crore in Q3FY26. On a sequential basis, profit increased 4.6 per cent from ₹1027.4 crore.
 
The company said its operating profit for the quarter stood at ₹855.7 crore, up from ₹747.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Assets under management (AUM) grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9.2 trillion as of December 31, 2025, from ₹7.76 trillion a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, AUM rose 5 per cent from ₹8.7 trillion.
 
 
Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) rose to ₹9.25 trillion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from ₹7.87 trillion a year earlier. Of these, the company said that 65.5 per cent were equity-oriented, followed by debt-oriented at 20.1 per cent, liquid at 8.3 per cent, and others at 6 per cent.
 
The asset manager also said that total live accounts reached 27.7 million as of December 31, 2025, with 15.4 million unique customers, representing a 26 per cent share of the 59 million-strong industry.
 
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

