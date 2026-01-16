Q3 results: RIL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Polycab among 42 firms on Jan 16

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, L&T Finance, JSW Infrastructure, Jindal Saw, Bajaj Healthcare, and Polycab India are among 42 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Federal Bank, Central Bank of India, Mapro Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Indosolar, Sobha and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. Reliance Industries Q3 preview Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to report around a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated operating income for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), driven by strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and telecom businesses, analysts say.

Brokerages estimate consolidated Ebitda at ₹47,867 crore, up 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while net sales are likely to reach ₹2,65,523 crore, rising 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.3 per cent Q-o-Q.

Segment-wise, O2C Ebitda is expected to grow 15 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Q-o-Q, supported by better refining margins and a weaker rupee, partly offset by weak petrochemicals.

HDFC Life posts 4 per cent rise in Q3 net profit

HDFC Life Insurance reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹421 crore for Q3FY26, up from ₹415 crore a year ago.

The modest growth was supported by higher premium collections, despite a nearly ₹100 crore provision for the new Wage Code. Annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,974 crore, reflecting the sum of first-year regular premiums, 10 per cent weighted single premiums, and top-ups.

Market overview for January 16

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open in positive territory on Friday, tracking a firm close on Wall Street. At 8:21 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 73 points at 25,792.

Overnight, US markets rose, led by gains in technology and banking stocks. The Dow Jones climbed 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.26 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. Investor sentiment was supported by encouraging labour data, with weekly jobless claims falling to 198,000 against expectations of 215,000.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 16