Loca Loka plans to enter India by October, targets 1 mn bottles in 3 years

Singapore-based tequila brand Loca Loka has announced plans to enter the Indian market by October or November 2025. As part of its expansion, the company aims to produce around one million bottles in the country over the next two to three years, investing 30 per cent or more of its global budget, though specific figures were not disclosed.

“We are in rapid expansion mode, adding two to three states each month. This year, we will be present across four continents, with our India debut in five major cities. Navigating India’s state-specific regulations is challenging, but the market holds immense potential for tequila, aligning with global growth. Our focus is on scaling volumes quickly. We target to bottle at least a million bottles in the next three years,” said Harsha Vadlamudi, founder and chief executive officer of Loca Loka.

Commenting on the product line, Vadlamudi highlighted that brands like Blanco and Reposado are priced at $41–$45 and $45–$49, respectively, in the US and Southeast Asia markets. The company is set to launch Añejo tequila in Miami and Las Vegas this May. India will get all three variants.

Additionally, the brand, co-founded by actor Rana Daggubati and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, looks to enter global travel retail (duty-free), including India. “In India, we expect to navigate the legal requirements for entering duty-free retail about three months in advance. We are targeting major airports, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai,” added Vadlamudi.

The brand has partnered with a generational distillery in Mexico on a three-year production plan, sourcing agave from Jalisco’s highlands. The facility currently produces 1.2 million litres annually. “Once we reach an annual production of 500,000 litres, we will establish our facility on the same premises to further expand capacity,” noted Vadlamudi.

Based in Singapore, with a production facility in Mexico and a US debut, the brand has taken a global approach. Vadlamudi explained that while the initial plan was to enter the US and other key markets first, the brand quickly pivoted to India upon noticing strong traction. “We aim to expand into as many markets as possible before refocusing on India,” he added.

Speaking about Loca Loka's vision, Daggubati stated, “We wanted to cultivate a culture that goes beyond just music, food, and lifestyle—that's the essence of our brand. Our goal is to shape and own a significant part of this evolving culture, making a lasting impact beyond simply selling bottles.”

Last week, the brand secured approximately $12.5 million in funding from undisclosed investors at a Singapore-based family office. This capital infusion strengthens its financial foundation, supports research and development for new portfolio innovations, and accelerates global expansion.

“This fundraise has brought in investors who are also strategic partners in reimagining the global tequila landscape with us. Their confidence in our entrepreneurial expertise and strategic acumen drives our ambitious expansion plans, turning market potential into tangible success,” added Daggubati.

The global tequila market size was valued at $11.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $11.69 billion in 2024 to $18.58 billion by 2032, along with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.97 per cent from 2024 to 2032, according to a Fortune Business Insights report. The India tequila market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10 per cent during 2025–2033, according to the IMARC Group India Tequila Market Report.